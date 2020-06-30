Osinowo: Senate adjourns plenary

The Senate adjourned plenary on Tuesday and held a minute silence in honour of the Senator Bayo Osinowo, who represented Lagos East in the National Assembly, before his demise penultimate week. The lawmaker died on June 15, following a brief illness, at the age of 64.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over a brief plenary on Tuesday thereafter, adjourned plenary till Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in accordance with its tradition. The motion for adjournment was moved by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, following the adoption of the Votes and Proceedings by the Senate.

The motion for adjournment was seconded by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe. Osinowo died, shortly after the National Assembly started its two weeks break on June 11. Osinowo’s colleagues, after the plenary signed a condolence register opened for the deceased at the entrance of the red chamber.

Osinowo was the fourth senator to die in the 9th Senate, since its inauguration one year ago. Senators Benjamin Uwajumogu, Ignatius Longjan and Rose Oko, died this year. Omo-Agege called for prayers avert further sudden deaths in the upper chamber.