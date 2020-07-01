172 Nigerians evacuated from Uganda, Kenya

More Nigerians have continued to arrive in the country following their evacuation from various parts of the world. The latest is 172 citizens who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja from Uganda and Kenya at around 10:20 am via Air Peace flight from Nairobi on Wednesday.

While some of the evacuees disembarked in the nation’s capital, others proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. All the evacuees who tested negative for COVID-19 are to undergo a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the NCDC, the federal ministry of health as well as the presidential task force on COVID-19.

The latest evacuation was put together by Nigeria’s missions in Nairobi, Kenya, and Kampala, Uganda.