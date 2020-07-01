Arsenal: Bukayo Saka signs new Gunners contract

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has signed a new “long-term” contract with the Premier League club. The 18-year-old has broken into the Gunners’ first team this season, making 33 appearances.

The versatile England Under-19 international’s previous deal was due to expire next summer, leading to reports he could leave. Saka tweeted: “Arsenal is my team. I’m so happy to to finally announce my contract extension.”

Arsenal’s technical director Edu said: “This is so important for us as we move forward as a club. “This is something everyone involved wanted to happen and we are delighted that Bukayo has signed a new long-term contract.”