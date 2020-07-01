Community Policing: Lawan charges Police Chief on implementation timelines

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday charged the Inspector-General of Police to provide timelines for the implementation of the Community Policing in the country. Lawan gave the charge when the Police IG, Mohammed Adamu and his management team called at the National Assembly for an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Police Affairs.

The Senate President told Adamu and his team to come up with milestones and timelines template for the implementation of the Community Policing in Nigeria. “Going forward from today, we must have clearly defined milestones and timelines on the implementation of the Community Policing.”

Something that we can go back to in three months, in six months and say where we are exactly. “You might have been implementing the Community Policing and this meeting is an opportunity for you to give us an update of which States you have implemented the Community Policing and those states that you have not, we need a programme, timeline of activities,” Lawan said.

The Senate President told the Police authorities to always carry the relevant parliamentary Committees along in what they are doing on the Community Policing to give the scheme a life of its own. Lawan also said there would be a need to recruit more men and women to shore up the present number that is inadequate for the present security challenges. “And if we have to recruit, then we have to train. We have to support our training institutions.