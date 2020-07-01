Lalong swears in acting Plateau Customary Court President

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Wednesday sworn in the Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Patrick Dapit, with a charge to deepen the rule of law in the state.

Lalong, who presided over the oath-taking ceremony at the Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, said Dapit took over at a time when there is a greater need to strengthen the judiciary in order for it to perform more efficiently.

The governor said, “The Judiciary remains a strong pillar of the Nigerian society and of its democracy. As such, the people will continue to look up to judicial officers, especially judges for justice, equity, and the triumph of truth over falsehood.

“My experience as a lawyer, a former legislator and now governor has strengthened my belief that the sanctity, integrity, and independence of the Judiciary must be defended at all costs, as anything to the contrary will lead to chaos, anomie, and instability.”

In his response, Dapit expressed thanks to God for the opportunity to serve the people at this time, saying he will ensure that justice is served to the people. Born on June 15th, 1959, and a 1985 graduate of Law from the University of Jos, Dapit joined the services of the Plateau State judiciary in 1990 after practicing as a private lawyer for four years.

He was appointed a judge of the Customary Court of Appeal in 2013.