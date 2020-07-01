Leroy Sane to join Bayern Munich from Manchester City

Manchester City have agreed to sell winger Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich in a deal that could earn them £54.8m. The Germany international will join the Bundesliga champions for an initial fee of about £44.7m, with add-ons which could increase it by more than £10m.

Sane, 24, joined City from Schalke in 2016 for £37m and has claimed two Premier League titles with the club. He was a key part of the team that won a domestic treble last year, but has been injured for much of this season. City manager Pep Guardiola said last week that Sane, whose present deal was due to expire at the end of next season, had refused the offer of a new contract and wanted to leave.

It is understood City were unwilling to get close to the estimated £20m annual salary Sane will receive from Bayern. City have negotiated a 10% sell-on clause, with the fee representing their largest ever outgoing transfer deal. The player is now set to travel to Germany in the next 24 hours to complete the transfer.

Although he cannot play for Bayern in the Champions League this season, it is understood he will not return to City and has played his final game for the club.