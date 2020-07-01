Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says ‘we will attack title, not defend it’

Liverpool will attack rather than defend their title next season, says manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds sealed their first Premier League title – and first top-flight success since 1990 – last week with seven games of the season remaining.

Klopp, who joined Liverpool in 2015, said: “We will not defend the title next season; we’ll attack the next one. “I have learned when you think you have reached the pinnacle, you are already on the way down.”

Liverpool are 23 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, whom they face at Etihad Stadium at 20:15 BST on Thursday. “City will be strong next season, [Manchester] United will be strong next season, Chelsea will be strong,” Klopp said.

“It’s obvious City is an outstanding team, United is in outstanding shape and Chelsea is in a really good shape and doing some interesting business.” City will give Liverpool players a guard of honour before the match. “I’m not sure if I’ve ever had one. It’s an English tradition so we take it,” Klopp said.