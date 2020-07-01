N-Power: FG explains why it is enrolling 2020 Batch C

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farooq has said the enrollment of the 2020 Batch C is due to the economic crisis occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that the pandemic has caused huge challenges and has impacted many countries negatively both economically and health-wise. Mrs Farooq said this in a statement on Tuesday where she explained that the government deemed it fit to commence the enrollment of the new N-Power intakes to provide a lifeline for continuity.

“As we battle the pandemic, it is our duty as public servants in government to intervene where needed by continuing to provide the lifeline for continuity as government continues its acceleration towards providing an enabling environment for businesses to create sustainable jobs,” the minister explained.

“This is the major reason we have commenced enrollment of Batch C which is providing opportunities for more Nigerian youths to gain skills for employability and entrepreneurship.”