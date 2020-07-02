Buhari swears in 45 Commissioners, 1 Chairman into FCC, RMAFC and FCSC

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn into office 45 commissioners and 1 chairman into the Federal Character Commission (FCC), the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

Of the 45 commissioners, 37 and 1 chairman were sworn into the FCC, 6 commissioners sworn into the RMAFC, and 2 commissioners sworn into the FCSC.

After the brief ceremony which held at the council chambers of the presidential villa in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, called on the newly sworn-in officers to deliver on their respective mandates in the next 3 years as their appointments are strategic towards re-energizing the system.