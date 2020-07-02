FG announces resumption of domestic flights

The Federal Government has announced the resumption of domestic flights in the country. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced this in a tweet on Wednesday.

According to him, the Abuja and Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on July 8, while the Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports would resume on the 11th. Other airports are also expected to resume operations on the 15th.

Sirika, however, noted that a date for the international airports will be announced in due course.