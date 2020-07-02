Ganduje heads 49-member APC National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election

The Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been appointed by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to chair the Party’s high-level National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election.

The Governor of Imo State, H.E. (Sen) Hope Uzodinma will serve as Deputy Chairman and Hon. Abbas Braimoh as Secretary of the 49-member APC National Campaign Council.

This followed the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the 19th September 2020 Governorship Election, by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni.

The campaign council will be inaugurated on Monday, 6th July 2020 at the Party’s National Secretariat.