Ganduje to present reviewed Budget to Kano State Assembly

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has submitted a reviewed budget to the Kano State House of Assembly. Dr Ganduje’s administration hinted a few days back, that the 2020 budget of over N200billion would be reduced by 30 percent due to the frustrations occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reviewed budget of N138,279,140,661 was first presented at the state Executive Council meeting, Wednesday, by the Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Nura Muhammad Dankadai, before transmitting the document to the State House of Assembly.

The reviewed budget of over N138billion has N78.8billon for recurrent expenditure, which represents 57 percent and N54.9billion for capital expenditure, which represents 43 percent. Internally general revenue (IGR) stood at N46billion in the original document, but with N7.8billion as actual collection from January to March, the IGR now stands at N24billion in the reviewed budget document.

The FAAC source for financing the budget was N76 billion in the original document but has now become N52billion, which is lower by N24billion.