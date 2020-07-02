Masari leads Katsina residents to seek divine intervention against Banditry

Governor Aminu Masari on Thursday led Residents of Katsina state to seek divine intervention against banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling bedeviling the state. The three-day prayer session which started about 10:00 am lasted for three hours at a Jumat Mosque in the state capital where over three hundred persons mostly memorizers of the glorious Qur’an dominated the session.

According to stakeholders, the prayer has heralded the general concern by the members of various communities across the state towards ending the menace. They further described it as a gesture aimed at letting security forces on the ground to understand that members of the public are with them in their bid to oust the miscreants.

The state deputy governor, Engineer Mannir Yakubu, the state Commissioner of Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Katsina state, Alhaji Abdulkareem Yahayya Sirika, the Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Ibrahim Ahmad Katsina, and the Permanent Secretary, Katsina Ministry of Religious Affairs, Mohammed Lawal Matazu are among the dignitaries that attended the prayer session.