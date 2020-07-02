Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confident striker will stay

Mikel Arteta says he is “very positive” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract after he became the fastest Arsenal player to net 50 Premier League goals.

Gabon forward Aubameyang, 31, scored twice as the Gunners climbed to seventh with a 4-0 win over Norwich. His current contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.

“Hopefully he will be here for a long time,” Arsenal boss Arteta told BBC Sport. “Every time I speak with him he is really happy where he is, he is very settled and his family are happy.”