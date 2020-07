Three dead, two injured in Ogun road accident

Three persons have died while two others are said to have sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident involving a diesel truck and a Toyota Corolla car around Ajegunle on Papalanto-Ilaro road in Ogun. The Ogun State Traffic Compliant and Enforcement Agency confirmed this on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the accident was caused by over speeding on the path of the truck driver who in the process collided with the Corolla car coming from the opposite direction. Akinbiyi noted that five people were in the Toyota car marked JJJ 91 GD while two people were in the truck with no registration number.

The TRACE spokesperson added that the injured victims were taken to Ilaro General Hospital while the deceased were deposited at same hospital mortuary. “The truck was inbound Papalanto from Ilaro while the Toyota corolla car was outbound Papalanto to Ilaro when the crash occurred,” he said.

“According to eyewitness account, the truck was on top speed when it suddenly lost control due to break failure and collided with the car that was coming from the opposite direction.