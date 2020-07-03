NLC rejects increase in petrol say it is grand mischief, deceit

The Nigeria Labour Congress has rejected the recent increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) and described the increase as grand mischief and deceit to keep comparing apples with mangoes. The NLC is demanding that the Federal Government reverts to the old price of petroleum especially given the fact that price of crude oil in the international market has only slightly increased from the previous price before the so-called downward review was announced two months ago.

The apex workers body in a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba, said the NLC received the news with great shock and consternation of increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit commonly called ‘petrol’ from N121 to N143. The increase was reported to be consequent upon a “monthly review meeting” by the Petroleum Products Price Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

According to him, “In a press statement by the Executive Secretary of the PPPRA, Saidu Abdulkadir, purportedly released on June 28, 2020 and carried by many news platforms including the Premium Times of July 2, 2020, the PPPRA contradicted itself when it said that the latest price increase described as an “advisory” was meant to regulate a product that government claims had been de-regulated.

“That this new hike in the pump price of petrol was announced without the approval of the board of the PPPRA and the oversight ministry speaks volume of the arbitrariness and public contempt in the operations of PPPRA. We find this deeply disturbing.