PDP says it has uncovered APC’s plot to use Ganduje, others to derail Edo election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has uncovered plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use the trio of Governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Hope Uzodinma of Imo state and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to derail the September 19 Edo State governorship election.

The PDP in a communique signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is already aware that the trio was selected by the APC to lead its campaign so as to force a “combined formula of Kano and Kogi electoral violence as well as Imo state mandate robbery” to subvert the will of the people of Edo State in the governorship election.

The PDP said it is pathetic that the APC only has a person who has become a “butt of international shame after being seen in a viral video stuffing his robe with gratification, in foreign currency,” to serve as Chairman of its Edo state governorship campaign council. The statement further reads that “It is equally contemptuous that such a person is being deputized by another individual, who has become a metaphor of electoral manipulation, after being so docketed by a judgment of the Supreme Court.

“It is also disgusting that a governor who deployed a Police helicopter to scare voters on election day has been mandated to deploy thugs and dangerous weapons through the northern borderlines of Edo State ahead of the election. “Part of APC’s plot is to import election mercenaries as observers to attempt to scare the people of Edo state, suppress them and steal their mandate.