At least four dead after boat capsizes in Lagos

At least four bodies have been recovered after a boat capsized in Lagos on Friday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said. According to a statement signed by LASEMA boss, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, about twenty people had been on a local boat expedition when the incident occurred around 8 pm.

The boat had departed Ebute-Ero and was en route Ikorodu. It was “in violation of night-time restrictions on water travel,” LASEMA said. “On arrival at the incident scene . . . search and rescue operations commenced albeit under extremely challenging nightfall conditions,” the statement added.

At least 10 people have been rescued alive although the boat’s captain is still missing, the emergency agency said.