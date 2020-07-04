Bauchi Govt. suspends traditional rulers over involvement in farmers-herders clash

Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed, has suspended at least three traditional rulers over their involvement in the farmer-herder crisis in the Misau Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor, in a series of tweets via his official handle on Saturday, said the suspension came after his administration inaugurated an investigative committee of inquiry into the clashes in Zadawa village in Misau LGA.

” . . . we received further reports from various sources on the involvement of traditional rulers and local government officials in the crisis,” Mohammed said. “As a result, we have decided to suspend the relevant traditional institutions in the area so that they will not interfere in the work of the committee.”

According to the Governor, the suspended traditional rulers “include His Royal Highness, the Emir of Misau, the District Head of Chiroma (the Chiroma Misau), and the Village Head of Zadawa or his representative.