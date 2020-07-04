Nigeria records 454 new COVID-19 cases, total infections rise to 27,564

Nigeria has recorded 454 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 27,564. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a tweet on Friday. According to the NCDC, the new cases were spread across 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Eighty-Seven of the cases were recorded in Lagos, 63 in Edo, 60 in FCT Abuja, 41 in Ondo, 32 in Benue, 31 in Abia, 29 in Ogun, 19 in Oyo, 17 in Kaduna, 16 in Delta, 15 in Enugu, 14 in Borno, nine in Plateau, eight in Nasarawa, five in Kano, four in Bauchi, two in Gombe, one each in Katsina and Kogi States.

The agency also stated that 11,069 persons had been discharged while 628 persons have died.