Buhari appoints Yakubu Pam as NCPC Executive Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Reverend Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC). The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

Shehu noted that the appointment of the clergyman took effect from June 26 and was for a period of five years. According to him, President Buhari urges the Executive Secretary NCPC to sustain his reconciliatory pre-disposition in his new position.

“As an ordained minister, Reverend Pam brings to the position more than 30 years of leadership experience in the Christian community, coupled with a deep understanding of promoting inter-religious harmony and conflict resolution in the northern parts of the country,” the statement said.

Shehu added that the cleric has held many leadership positions in the church, including Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of Northern Nigeria from 2016 to date, Vice President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria from 2013 to date, and the District Superintendent of Jos Mainland Assemblies of Nigeria form 2010 to date.

He also served as the Chairman of the Plateau State Inter-Religious Council and Chairman of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Committee in the state.