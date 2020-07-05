Nigeria records 603 new COVID-19 cases, 393 more recover

Nigeria has recorded 603 more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, raising the nation’s total confirmed infections above the 28,000 mark. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a late-night post via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

It noted that the country now has 28,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 634 people have lost the battle to the virus. A breakdown of the figure of new cases shows that of the 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos has the highest with 135.

Others include Edo – 87, FCT – 73, Rivers – 67, Delta – 62, Ogun – 47, Kaduna – 20, Plateau – 19, Osun – 17, Ondo – 16, Enugu – 15, Oyo – 15, Borno – 13, and Niger – 6. The remaining states are Nasarawa – four, Kebbi – three, Kano – two, Sokoto – one, and Abia – one.