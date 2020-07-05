Troops kill 75 Boko Haram terrorists, recover weapons

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole have killed 75 Boko Haram terrorists and recovered weapons in the northeast. The Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, confirmed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to him, the terrorists were killed in an ongoing offensive in the region that resulted in casualties on men and equipment as well as capture or surrendering of some of their fighters. Enenche noted that the Boko Haram fighters met their death during 17 separate encounters with the troops from June 1 to June 30, 2020.

“It is evident from recent encounters with Boko Haram/ISWAP that the resilience of the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE is being sustained across the North-East Theatre of operation resulting to high BHT/ISWAP casualties on men and equipment as well as capture or surrendering of some of their fighters.

“In their resolve to end BHT/ISWAP menace in the North-East region, from 1 – 30 June 2020, the gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE had a total of 17 encounters with the marauding criminals, neutralizing 75 of them in the process,” the statement partly read.