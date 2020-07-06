Alleged Rights Violation: Civil Groups demand prosecution of killers of Shia Muslims at ICC

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations has demanded that Nigerian government must respond to the International Criminal Court of Justice regarding the alleged gruesome crime against humanity and that all officers who were involved in the massacre of Shia Muslims should be arrested immediately and handed over to the ICC.

The coalition which made this demand at a press conference in Abuja decried what it called rising state of Insecurity and violations of fundamental human rights in Nigeria.

Officials of the coalition also expressed worry over the health of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem EL Zakzaky who is being detained at Kaduna State prison on charges bordering on culpable homicide.

The group is alleging that the present administration has violated the rights of minority Shiites and the members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria through killings allegedly carried out by the security agencies.