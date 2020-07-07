COVID-19: Reps adjourn plenary as Lawmakers test positive

The House of Representatives after Tuesday plenary has adjourned plenary till next week Tuesday following revelations of result of test which show lawmakers tested positive of the coronavirus.

As a result of this development, the House resolved to sit once a week to help curb the spread of the deadly virus. Though the reports on tests conducted on lawmakers in the National Assembly has not been made open to the public.

However it will be recalled that the House Spokesperson, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, had earlier refuted claims that some members in the House had tested positive for the virus.

Before announcing adjournment at plenary, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, had called for an executive session which is will not be unconnected for fear of further spread of the virus.

Tuesday’s investigation, revealed that a huge number of the lawmakers have tested positive to COVID-19 and refused making it known to the public.