Senate asks Buhari to rename Ibadan airport after Ajimobi

The Senate on Tuesday asked the Federal Government to rename the Ibadan Airport after the late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Senator Abdulfatahi Buhari and seconded by Senator Ibikunle Amosun. Senator Buhari had eulogised the late Ajimobi, who was a member of the 5th Senate from 2003 to 2007.

The red chamber thereafter observed a minute silence in honour of Ajimobi. It also advised the Federal Government to rename the Ibadan Airport after him.

Details later…..