Senate passes bill against sexual harassment in tertiary institutions

The Senate has passed a bill against sexual harassment in tertiary institutions. The bill was sponsored by Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege prohibits the offense of sexual harassment of students in tertiary institutions.

It also criminalizes the act of neglect or failure of administrative heads of tertiary educational institutions to address complaints of sexual harassment within a specified period.

Similarly, the bill creates a strict liability offence by removing mutual consent as a defence in the prosecution of sexual harassment cases in tertiary educational institutions and maintain the fiduciary relationship that exists between educators and students.

According to the bill, any person who commits the offences of sexual harassment of students shall in conviction be sentenced to imprisonment for 14 years or to a fine of N5million or both.

Recall that the bill was introduced by Omo-Agege during the 8th Senate.