Kwara Governor’s Chief of Staff dies of COVID-19

The Chief of Staff to Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State, Aminu Logun, is dead. The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

He revealed that Logun, aged 73, died in the evening from complications related to coronavirus (COVID-19). “With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, we wish to announce the passing of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kwara State Aminu Adisa Logun (mni).

“Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual, and an elder statesman, died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19. He died only a few hours after the test of his result returned positive,” the governor’s aide said. He added, “The entire government and the people of Kwara State have lost an outstanding public servant who diligently served the state at various times, including as Chief of Staff to the Governor from June 7, 2019 until he returned to his Lord.”

According to Ajakaye, Governor Abdulrahman has declared a seven-day mourning in the state in honour of the late Chief of Staff. He said the governor has also commiserated with the family of Logun and the entire Ilorin Emirate for the loss. “We pray the Almighty Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

“Details about his janazah will be made public by the family and the government in due course,” Ajakaye stated.