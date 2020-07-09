Magu’s detention in police custody enters fourth day

Mr Ibrahim Magu, who is believed to have been removed from office as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is spending a fourth day in the custody of the Nigeria Police.

This comes as the presidential panel continues its investigation into the activities of the commission under the leadership of Magu.

The panel is reported to have extended its probe to properties alleged to have been acquired by Magu in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Tuesday night, a team of security officials reportedly searched his homes in Abuja and were reported to have left with some documents, although it was not confirmed if anything incriminating was found during the search.