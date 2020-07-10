Buhari to sign revised 2020 budget today – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari will today sign the revised 2020 budget into law following its passage by the National Assembly last month. This is according to a statement issued on Thursday evening by the Presidency in a tweet on its handle.

“President Buhari will tomorrow, Friday July 10, 2020, sign into law the revised 2020 budget passed by the National Assembly last month,” the presidency tweeted. The Senate had on June 11th, passed the revised 2020 budget of N10,805,544,664,642, a day after the House of Representatives did the same.

A breakdown of the figure shows that the sum of N2,488,789,433,344 is for capital expenditure and recurrent non-debt expenditure has N4,942,269,241,984. The executive also allocated N422,775,979,362 for statutory transfer, while N2,951,710,000,000 was budgeted for debt service.

The passage of the revised figure, which is to be issued from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Appropriations on the Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Federal Government had in April, cut down the 2020 budget by over N320 billion and proposed a new budget of N10.27 trillion against the N10.59 trillion passed by the National Assembly.