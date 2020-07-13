Army determined to achieve all objectives of ‘Exercise Sahel Sanity’ – General Olonisakin

The Defence Headquarters has assured total support to the Nigerian Army in whatever capacity required towards achieving the objectives of the ongoing ‘Exercise Sahel Sanity’.

The assurance is coming on Monday from the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin during his operational visit to witness the exercise at the newly established Army Special Super Camp IV, in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Launched last week by the Nigerian Army to mitigate the current spate of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other related crimes bedevilling Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and Niger states, the exercise is aimed at restoring peace in the affected states and is expected to metamorphose into real-time operation.

He stresses the need to continue strengthening the existing synergy with the service chiefs and other security and intelligence agencies to prevent any gap that could be exploited by criminal elements.