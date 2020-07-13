Bandits kill 24, burn houses in Kaduna

At least 24 people have been killed and several others injured after gunmen attacked three communities in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Although the police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, the Chairman of Zango Kataf local government, Elias Manza said that the criminals, suspected to be Fulani militia, first attacked Chibob village on Friday night, and killed nine people with many others seriously injured, while many houses were also burnt.

He also said that similar attacks were carried out by the gunmen in Sabon Kaura village where 15 people were also murdered in the night while the third attack at Ungwan Audu village on Sunday night also left several houses and farmlands burnt with many injured.