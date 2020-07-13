Christopher Aurier, brother of Tottenham’s Serge, shot dead in France

A younger brother of Tottenham player Serge Aurier has been shot dead in the French city of Toulouse, reportedly outside a night club. Christopher Aurier died in hospital after emergency services found him shot in the stomach in an industrial zone on the city’s outskirts, French media say.

His suspected killer escaped the scene, a source close to the inquiry said. Christopher Aurier, who was a citizen of Ivory Coast like his brother, was also a footballer, playing in France.

A Tottenham statement said: “The club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier’s brother passed away in the early hours of this morning.

“We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected. Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all.”