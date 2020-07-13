COVID-19: Travellers to arrive 90 mins before flights – Minister

The Federal Government has reduced the arrival time stipulated for travellers to get to the airport. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria had last month advised passengers to arrive at airports at least three hours before flight time.

However, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the time has now been reduced to an hour and 30 minutes before departure. Sirika made this known in a tweet on Monday, adding that passengers should endeavour to check-in online.

“My colleagues and I have reviewed passenger facilitation at our airports. Consequently, I am happy to announce that, henceforth travellers are to arrive one hour and a half before their departure time for domestic flights. Travellers are advised to check-in online, please,” he wrote.