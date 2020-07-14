Fight Against Corruption: Group accuses Sahara Reporters of working to ridicule FG’s efforts

An online publication, Sahara Reporters has been accused of working underground to frustrate the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Equity And Justice in Politics and Governance Movement, at a press conference in Abuja, accused the online publication of working to tarnish the image of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the anti-corruption fight.

Dr. Musa Moses Attah, National Coordinator of the movement called on relevant media regulators to call Sahara Reporters to order and sanction the organisation for allegedly fake news. Attah said the attack on the person of the AGF is not the first on government officials by Sahara Reporters and therefore should not be taken seriously. ”The AGF is a fine gentleman who has performed his duty creditably well since his appointment into that office in 2015 and because of his sterling qualities and performances, President Buhari found him worthy of re-appointment. ”It may interest Nigerians to note that this is not the first time Sahara Reporters will be publishing Fake News against government official”.

He said the medium once reported the death of Ghali Umar Na’abba, former House of Representatives Speaker and later retracted the report and apologized to the former speaker. ”With all that we have stated above, it is our view that the Fake News published by Sahara Reporters against the AGF should not be taken seriously as the online medium is out to tarnish the image of the well-respected AGF.

”For instance the sponsored photos of houses supposedly “owned” by Malami in Kano and other places have turned to be a hoax and misbegotten as the minister has disconnected himself from allegation of purchasing a property for his son in Abuja. It might interest you to note that a photograph of a center in Kano built over 30 years ago was allegedly attributed to Malami. Another property on Ahmadu Bello Way/Gidado Road Kano ascribed to Malami is owned by a serving Military officer under investigation. The lies are many.