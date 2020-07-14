Nigerian Army effects major shake-up with redeployment of 37 Generals

The Nigerian Army has approved new postings and appointments of 37 generals and five colonels to different formations and units across the country.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Musa, the postings which were approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, are a routine exercise intended to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.

The new postings are expected to take effect from July 20.