Okowa, family test negative for COVID-19

Governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith and daughter have all tested negative to the COVID-19.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, adding that other members of the governor’s family also tested negative to the virus.

Governor Okowa and his wife tested positive to the virus on July 1 and went into isolation for necessary treatment. Their daughter had also tested positive to the virus a few days earlier.

As the state and the entire country continues to battle the pandemic, residents have been asked to comply with regulations targeted at combating and stemming the transmission of the COVID-19.