Plateau Assembly Lawmakers express dismay over poor level of fertilizer distribution

Lawmakers in the Plateau State House of Assembly has expressed dismay and disappointments over the poor level of distribution of fertilizer to farmers in the State from the ministry of Agriculture and natural resources. The lawmakers made this know during a public petition from concerned citizens over their inability to access fertilizers and also the daddy way the ministry personals are handling the issue.

Chairman House Committee on Public Petitions and Accounts and member representing Mangu south in the State Assembly Bala Fwangu while in audience with the ministry of Agriculture and natural resources led by the Permanent secretary of the ministry. He said with over 175 tracks of fertilizer meant to be distributed across the 17local government areas and yet not up to 50 percent of the items have been accessed by farmers during this Planting Season.

The Committee Chairman Said the ministry should intensify its effort in ensuring that fertilizers gets to farmers on time by using the best method to apply. Member representing Jos North West Esther Dusu and her counterparts in Panshin South and Rukuba/Irigwe Henry Longs and Musa Agah other members in their various submissions said as lawmakers their Constituents are blaming them for the lack of access to fertilizers Saying allocation papers were issued to them for them to access the fertilizers only for them to get to their respective stores to discover that fertilizers are not on ground which is an embarrassment to them.

They urged the ministry to ensure that fertilizer distribution is done early and grey areas should be tackled to avoid the continuous lapsided way of handling fertilizer distribution.