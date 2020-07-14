Two killed, one injured in Ogun auto crash

Two yet-to-be-identified persons have lost their lives while one other was injured in a fatal auto crash that happened early Tuesday in Ogun State. The accident occurred close to Christopher University around the Mowe axis of the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state at 07:44 am.

The Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this incident in a statement. Akinbiyi said the vehicles involved in the crash include a Mitsubishi Lancer with registration number AJW 465 AA loaded with pepper and a truck.

He said, ” We learnt that the Mitsubishi Lancer loaded with pepper rammed into a moving truck inbound Lagos from behind with two of the three passengers on board, including the driver losing their lives on the spot.

“The cause of the accident cannot be immediately ascertained for now, because, the only person that could have given a lead to that is the injured victim whose case is critical.