All airports reopen across Nigeria

All airports across the country are now open for flight operations after about three months of shutdown following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the resumption schedule from the Ministry of Aviation, the airports in Akwa Ibom, Edo, Kwara, and Kaduna, among others are expected to reopen today.

Last week, flight operations resumed at the airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt, as well as the Maiduguri and Owerri airports.

At the airports, passengers were seen wearing face masks, observing social distancing and adhering to other COVID-19 protocols.