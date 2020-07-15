Alleged Laundering of N1.5bn: Ex-NIMASA ED, Agaba gets seven-year jail term

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced a former Executive Director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Captain Ezekiel Bala Agaba, to seven years in prison for laundering N1.5 billion.

Justice Ibrahim Buba handed down the sentence on Wednesday, after convicting the former NIMASA ED.

In 2015, the EFCC had alleged that the convict while serving as the ED in charge of Maritime, Safety and Shipping fraudulently conspired with the then-Director General, Patrick Akpobolokemi, to obtain the huge sum by false pretence from the Federal Government after which it was fraudulently converted.

