Buhari presides over Virtual FEC Meeting, honours late ex-Minister of Works John Obada

President Muhammadu Buhari has presided over the eighth virtual Federal Executive Council meeting, held at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The President during the weekly meeting honoured the former Minister of Works, Major-General John Obada (Rtd) with a minute silence. In attendance is the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Nine ministers physically attended the meeting: Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget, and National Planning), Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, Abubakar Malami (AGF), Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, and the minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers participated virtually.

The late Minister of Works died on June 13, 2020, at the age of 81 after a brief illness. Major-General John Obada (Rtd), acted as Chief of Air Staff from 1970 to 1971, was Federal Commissioner for Works and a member of the Supreme Military Council. Until his death, he was the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Urhobo Progress Union, the apex socio-cultural body of the Urhobo Nation.