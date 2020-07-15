Edo Election: PDP confident of victory

The National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Edo governorship election says the party is confident that its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki will win the election. The party was optimistic of its victory after the inaugural meeting of the council held behind closed doors in Port Harcourt which was presided over by the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

In attendance at the meeting are Governors of Adamawa State Umaru Fintri, Oyo State Seyi Makinde, and other members of the National Campaign Council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020. Briefing journalists after the meeting, Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri said the meeting adopted the best strategies to retain what rightly belongs to PDP.

Governor Fintiri who is also the Deputy Chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy. “The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin Obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.

“Technically, Edo is a PDP state because, in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So, it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us. “Now, we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election,” he said.