Group marches to National Assembly, demands life imprisonment for rapists

Members of the Movement Against Rape And Sexual Violence (MARS-V) have converged on the unity fountain in the nation’s capital Abuja to demand life imprisonment for rapists.

Wife of the Governor of Kaduna State, Mrs Aisha El-Rufai who is leading members of the group to the National Assembly describes the present penalty against rapists as not stringent enough.

Only recently, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen noted that the incidents of rape across the country, especially during the lockdown, rose to about 3,600.