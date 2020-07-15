Huawei: China attacks UK’s ‘groundless’ ban of 5G kit

The Chinese government has said it is “strongly opposed” to the UK’s “groundless” ban of Huawei’s 5G kit. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying added Beijing would “take measures to safeguard” the “legitimate interests” of Chinese companies.

The US, however, has welcomed the move and announced new restrictions against the firm. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would curb travel access for some of Huawei’s workers. “The State Department will impose visa restrictions on certain employees of Chinese technology companies like Huawei that provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights violations and abuses globally,” he told a news conference.

Mr Pompeo also passed comment on the fact the UK had given mobile networks until 2027 to remove Huawei’s 5G equipment, saying: “Faster is always better.” Earlier, President Trump had seemingly taken personal credit for the UK’s action. “We convinced many countries, many countries – and I did this myself for the most part – not to use Huawei because we think it’s an unsafe security risk,” the US leader said.

Mr Trump made the comments as he attempted to increase pressure on Beijing by announcing an executive order ending preferential treatment for Hong Kong in response to a new security law brought in by China.