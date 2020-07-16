Arsenal end Liverpool hopes of points record

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his side “have to learn” after the champions’ hopes of setting a new Premier League points record ended as they suffered only their third defeat of a stellar campaign at Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side – who will receive the trophy after the game with Chelsea at Anfield next week – needed to win all of their remaining games to eclipse the tally of 100 points set by then champions Manchester City two seasons ago. And they looked on course when Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a fully deserved lead after 20 minutes as he slid home Andrew Robertson’s cross.

Arsenal were then allowed back into the game before the interval after uncharacteristic errors by two of Liverpool’s most reliable performers, Alexandre Lacazette taking advantage of a dreadful back-pass by Virgil van Dijk to equalise before goalkeeper Alisson’s poor clearance gave Reiss Nelson the opportunity to score with a composed finish.

The second half was almost an exercise in attack against defence as Liverpool laid siege to Arsenal’s goal but Mikel Arteta’s side showed real resilience and determination to close out the win and receive a real morale boost before this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley.

“We have to learn from it, 100 per cent. We’ve had sloppy moments before and not been punished for it but this is good because we have to learn from it. Credit to Arsenal for being there and using it,” Klopp said.