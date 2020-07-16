Fighting corruption in Nigeria will become more difficult, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the fight against corruption in Nigeria will get tougher but Nigerians must continue to stand up against corruption. Speaking on Tuesday at the 20th-anniversary regional webinar organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission (ICPC), Professor OSinbajo said the nation must at all times prioritize the fight against graft and all other corrupt practices.

In his speech titled, “Combating corruption and illicit financial flows: New measures and strategies.” and made available to journalists by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, the Vice President warned that aside from the difficulties, many people will also get frustrated for standing against corruption.

“The fight against corruption is nuanced and hydra-headed, it is not going to get easier by the day, as a matter of fact, it will get more difficult by the day and many will become discouraged in standing up against corruption.

“But it is our duty both as individuals and institutions especially in developing countries where corruption has such a devastating effect, to ensure that we prioritize the fight against corruption and continually device new ways and new approaches even as the hydra-headed problem itself continue to manifest in different ways,” the Vice President stated.