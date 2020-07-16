Oil &Gas: Reps bemoan bad state of pipeline in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has commenced an investigative hearing to address the fears of the residents of the host communities of Ijegun and Kirikiri of Lagos State where some tank farms are located.

On March 9, 2020 the House in a resolution of a motion by Representative Oghene Ighoh from Lagos State, on the urgent need to relocate tank farms from residential areas of Ijegun and Kirikiri all in Lagos State.

To this an Ad-Hoc committee was constituted and lawmakers have decried the poor state of the over 500 kilometers pipeline laid over 30 years ago for easy transportation of PMS across the country. Members of the host community, the Fire Service, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, association of tank farms owners and other stakeholders were all present to submit their papers.

The Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by the House Deputy Minority Leader Rep. Toby Okechukwu while declaring the public hearing open emphasis the importance of addressing the concerns of the host community as well as the risk of locating tank farms in a residential area.

Rep. Okechukwu pointed out the poor state of the nation’s petroleum product pipelines which he says is now over 30 years and in deplorable state. The Chairman of the ad-hoc committee explains that the aim of the investigation is to come up with a solution that will prevent Carnage and save lives.