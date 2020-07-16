Ondo Governorship Election: APC screening committee clears Akeredolu, 11 others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Appeal Committee has cleared the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and 11 other aspirants vying to contest the party’s forthcoming primary election of the state.

This comes after the Screening Appeal Committee for the Ondo State Governorship Primary Election submitted its report to Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

The cleared APC aspirants are:

1. Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN

2. Joseph Olusola Iji

3. Odimayo Okunjemi John

4. Olayide Owolabi Adelami

5. Kekemeke Duerimini Isaacs

6. Olusola Oke Alex SAN

7. Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele

8. Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe,

9. Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola C.

10. Adetula Olubukola Olarogha O.

11. Dr. Abraham Olusegen Michael

12. Dr. Nathaniel O. Adojutelegan

The Ondo State APC governorship primary election is scheduled for July 20, 2020 while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 10, 2020, for the governorship election.