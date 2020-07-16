Osun: Amotekun Corps Leadership; Court set October 12 date to hear suit challenging appointment

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of the Federal High Court in Osogbo has adjourned to the 12th of October, 2020 to begin hearing on the suit filed by the People’s Democratic Party challenging the appointment of Comrade Amitolu as the Director General of Amotekun in Osun State.

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola announced the date after parties in the suite confirmed that all the respondents have been put on notice. At the resumed hearing, the party said it has received notices of preliminary objections from the respondents.

The PDP claims that his appointment of Amitolu Shittu did not follow due process as stipulated in the provision of Amotekun law made by the State House of Assembly. But counsel to the State Government challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

The court had on the 10th of June granted the Peoples Democratic Party leave to put on notice all the 13 respondents in the suit which include the military and some paramilitary organizations.

Counsel to Amitolu Shittu described the suit filed by the PDP as frivolous.